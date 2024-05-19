Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Sunday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €7,877,020 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Sunday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Sunday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,877,020

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Sunday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. Nicolas Jarry (21), Chile, 6-4, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, and Coco Gauff (3), United States, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

