Indiana ties program record with 14 hits in a Big Ten Tournament game and advances to semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Carter Mathison had three hits and two RBIs, all nine players in the Indiana lineup recorded…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Carter Mathison had three hits and two RBIs, all nine players in the Indiana lineup recorded a hit and the third-seeded Hoosiers advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals with a 14-7 victory over No. 7 seed Ohio State on Thursday.

Indiana (32-22-1) won its first two games of the tournament for the first time since winning the event in 2014. The Hoosiers also tied a program record for the most runs scored in a Big Ten Tournament game.

The Hoosiers have a day off before playing on Saturday. Ohio State (29-25) plays in an elimination game on Friday against Nebraska, which lost to the Buckeyes 15-2 in seven innings on Tuesday.

Andrew Wiggins had one of three run-scoring doubles in the second inning to help Indiana take a 5-0 lead. But Ohio State platted four in the bottom of the third despite being hitless.

Nick Mitchell raced to score from first on Brock Tibbitts’ double in the sixth to extend the lead to 8-5. Indiana reliever Aydan Decker-Petty got Matthew Graveline to strike out with the bases loaded in the seventh to preserve the three-run lead.

Devin Taylor led off the eighth with a drive into the bullpen for the first of four Indiana runs, ending in a 12-5 advantage.

The teams combined for 401 pitches — with Ohio State registering 13 walks.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.