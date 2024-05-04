Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Hudson-Odoi nets twice as…

Hudson-Odoi nets twice as Nottingham Forest boosts survival hopes with 3-1 win over Sheffield United

The Associated Press

May 4, 2024, 12:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Callum Hudson-Odoi scored twice and Nottingham Forest took a big step toward Premier League survival with a 3-1 win over Sheffield United coupled with Burnley’s 4-1 loss to Newcastle on Saturday.

The victory at Bramall Lane kept Forest one spot above the drop zone and moved Nuno Espirito Santo’s team three points ahead of Luton and five points in front of Burnley — with two games remaining.

Hudson-Odoi equalized with a curling shot from the left side into the far corner in the 27th minute after former Forest striker Ben Brereton Diaz struck from the penalty spot for already relegated United.

Ryan Yates gave Forest a 2-1 lead when he rifled in a shot following a free kick six minutes after the break.

Hudson-Odoi gave his team a two-goal cushion in the 65th with a shot from the center of the box into the bottom right corner.

Luton drew 1-1 with Everton on Friday.

Forest, which absorbed a four-point deduction in March for overspending, hosts Chelsea next Saturday before playing at Burnley in the season finale.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up