All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Eugene (San Francisco) 18 09 .667 — Spokane (Colorado) 15 08 .652 1 Vancouver (Toronto) 11 12 .478 5 Hillsboro (Arizona) 12 15 .444 6 Everett (Seattle) 11 16 .407 7 Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 10 17 .370 8

Sunday’s Games

Eugene at Spokane, ppd.

Vancouver at Tri-City, ppd.

Hillsboro at Everett, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hillsboro 5, Spokane 0

Everett 5, Vancouver 3

Tri-City 3, Eugene 1

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Hillsboro, 2:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

