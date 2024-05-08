|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|18
|09
|.667
|—
|Spokane (Colorado)
|15
|08
|.652
|1
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|12
|15
|.444
|6
|Everett (Seattle)
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|10
|17
|.370
|8
___
|Sunday’s Games
Eugene at Spokane, ppd.
Vancouver at Tri-City, ppd.
Hillsboro at Everett, ppd.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hillsboro 5, Spokane 0
Everett 5, Vancouver 3
Tri-City 3, Eugene 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:05 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Spokane at Hillsboro, 2:05 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
