Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from Wells Fargo Championship before 1st round with a back injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship before the start of Thursday’s first round with a back injury.

The world’s 15th-ranked golfer has not played on the PGA Tour since finishing tied for 38th at the Masters last month.

The announcement came just minutes before Matsuyama’s scheduled tee time.

He was not replaced in the field.

