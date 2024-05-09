Live Radio
Home » Sports » Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from…

Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from Wells Fargo Championship before 1st round with a back injury

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 1:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship before the start of Thursday’s first round with a back injury.

The world’s 15th-ranked golfer has not played on the PGA Tour since finishing tied for 38th at the Masters last month.

The announcement came just minutes before Matsuyama’s scheduled tee time.

He was not replaced in the field.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up