Here’s why already relegated Sheffield United has made some unwanted history in the Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Sheffield United made unwanted history on Saturday.

By conceding in the 31st minute at Everton, Sheffield United became the first team to let in 101 goals in a single Premier League season.

The last-place Blades had been tied on a record 100 goals conceded with Swindon, which did so in the 1993-94 season. That, though, was in a 42-game season when the league had 22 teams instead of the current 20.

Sheffield United was already assured of being relegated before traveling to Goodison Park.

