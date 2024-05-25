Govan rips 3-run homer as Baylor tops Florida 5-2 in Gainesville Super Regional to force 3rd game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Shaylon Govan hit a three-run home run, RyLee Crandall shut down fourth-seed Florida and Baylor forced…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Shaylon Govan hit a three-run home run, RyLee Crandall shut down fourth-seed Florida and Baylor forced a deciding third game in the Gainesville Super Regional with a 5-2 win on Saturday.

The Bears (36-22) and Gators (50-13), who had won 12 straight, meet on Sunday for a berth in the Women’s College World Series.

A walk and a single to start off the bottom of the first set the stage for Govan’s blast, her 11th, to left-center off Keagan Rothrock (29-7).

Crandall (17-8) scattered five hits and walked two while striking out six.

Reagan Walsh led off the Florida second with a home run but Baylor got that back quickly. Taylor Strain scored on a wild pitch after leading off the inning with a single.

Skylar Wallace had an RBI single for Florida in the fifth but Ana Watson added an insurance run in the sixth, coming around to score on a sacrifice fly after a leadoff single.

Rothrock, a freshman who won the opening game 4-2, was pulled after Govan’s home run. Ava Brown pitched the rest of the game.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.