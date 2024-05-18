Live Radio
Germany midfielder Pavlović injured in Bayern’s last game before Euro 2024

The Associated Press

May 18, 2024, 10:34 AM

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović went off injured in Bayern Munich’s last game of the season on Saturday.

The 20-year-old midfielder appeared to have a right ankle injury and was substituted by Lovro Zvonarek in the 34th minute of Bayern’s Bundesliga game at Hoffenheim.

Pavlović was among the 27 players named on Thursday in Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann’s preliminary squad for the European Championship.

Pavlović’s selection may have had a role in Nagelsmann overlooking Bayern’s Leon Goretzka for the tournament that Germany is hosting from June 14 to July 14.

