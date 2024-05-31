French Open Results

Friday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €1,201,500 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at…

Friday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €1,201,500

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Lucas Pouille and Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Titouan Droguet and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Robin Haase and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Alexandre Muller and Luca Sanchez, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, 6-3, 6-4.

Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, def. Reese Stalder, United States, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Evan King and Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Marcos Giron, United States, and Constant Lestienne, France, 7-5, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Wang Yafan, China, and Maia Lumsden, Britain, def. Zhu Lin, China, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-2.

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 6-3.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Barbora Krejcikova (4), Czechia, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-0.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Hugo Gaston and Clara Burel, France, def. Diane Parry and Harold Mayot, France, 6-3, 7-5.

