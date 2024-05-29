French Open Results

Wednesday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €19,280,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at…

Wednesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €19,280,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Stefanos Tsitsipas (9), Greece, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz (3), Spain, def. Jesper De Jong, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Jannik Sinner (2), Italy, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Pavel Kotov, Russia, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Caroline Garcia (21), France, 6-3, 6-3.

Ons Jabeur (8), Tunisia, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 7-6 (1), 1-6, 7-5.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.