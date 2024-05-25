English FA Cup Champions

2024 — Manchester United 2, Manchester City 1 2023 — Manchester City 2, Manchester United 1 2022 — Liverpool 0,…

2024 — Manchester United 2, Manchester City 1

2023 — Manchester City 2, Manchester United 1

2022 — Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalty kicks

2021 — Leicester 1, Chelsea 0

2020 — Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1

2019 — Manchester City 6, Watford 0

2018 — Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0

2017 — Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1

2016 — Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 1, OT

2015 — Arsenal 4, Aston Villa 0

2014 — Arsenal 3, Hull 2, OT

2013 — Wigan 1, Manchester City 0

2012 — Chelsea 2, Liverpool 1

2011 — Manchester City 1, Stoke 0

2010 — Chelsea 1, Portsmouth 0

2009 — Chelsea 2, Everton 1

2008 — Portsmouth 1, Cardiff 0

2007 — Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0, OT

2006 — Liverpool 3, West Ham 3, Liverpool won 3-1 on penalty kicks

2005 — Arsenal 0, Manchester United 0, Arsenal won 5-4 on penalty kicks

2004 — Manchester United 3, Millwall 0

2003 — Arsenal 1, Southampton 0

2002 — Arsenal 2, Chelsea 0

2001 — Liverpool 2, Arsenal 1

2000 — Chelsea 1, Aston Villa 0

1999 — Manchester United 2, Newcastle 0

1998 — Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0

1997 — Chelsea 2, Middlesbrough 0

1996 — Manchester United 1, Liverpool 0

1995 — Everton 1, Manchester United 0

1994 — Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0

1993 — Arsenal 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1, OT (after 1-1 tie)

1992 — Liverpool 2, Sunderland 0

1991 — Tottenham 2, Nottingham Forest 1

1990 — Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0 (after 3-3 tie)

1989 — Liverpool 3, Everton 2, OT

1988 — Wimbledon 1, Liverpool 0

1987 — Coventry City 3, Tottenham 2, OT

1986 — Liverpool 3, Everton 1

1985 — Manchester United 1, Everton 0, OT

1984 — Everton 2, Watford 0

1983 — Manchester United 4, Brighton 0 (after 2-2 tie)

1982 — Tottenham 1, Queens Park Rangers 0 (after 1-1 tie)

1981 — Tottenham 3, Manchester City 2 (after 1-1 tie)

1980 — West Ham 1, Arsenal 0

1979 — Arsenal 3, Manchester United 2

1978 — Ipswich 1, Arsenal 0

1977 — Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1

1976 — Southampton 1, Manchester United 0

1975 — West Ham 2, Fulham 0

1974 — Liverpool 3, Newcastle 0

1973 — Sunderland 1, Leeds 0

1972 — Leeds 1, Arsenal 0

1971 — Arsenal 2, Liverpool 1, OT

1970 — Chelsea 2, Leeds 1, OT (after 2-2 tie)

1969 — Manchester City 1, Leicester 0

1968 — West Bromwich Albion 1, Everton 0, OT

1967 — Tottenham 2, Chelsea 1

1966 — Everton 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2

1965 — Liverpool 2, Leeds 1, OT

1964 — West Ham 3, Preston 2

1963 — Manchester United 3, Leicester 1

1962 — Tottenham 3, Burnley 1

1961 — Tottenham 2, Leicester 0

1960 — Wolverhampton 3, Blackburn 0

1959 — Nottingham Forest 2, Luton 1

1958 — Bolton 2, Manchester United 0

1957 — Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 1

1956 — Manchester City 3, Birmingham 1

1955 — Newcastle 3, Manchester City 1

1954 — West Bromwich Albion 3, Preston 2

1953 — Blackpool 4, Bolton 3

1952 — Newcastle 1, Arsenal 0

1951 — Newcastle 2, Blackpool 0

1950 — Arsenal 2, Liverpool 0

1949 — Wolverhampton 3, Leicester 1

1948 — Manchester United 4, Blackpool 2

1947 — Charlton 1, Burnley 0, OT

1946 — Derby County 4, Charlton 1, OT

1939 — Portsmouth 4, Wolverhampton 1

1938 — Preston 1, Huddersfield 0, OT

1937 — Sunderland 3, Preston 1

1936 — Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 0

1935 — Sheffield Wednesday 4, West Bromwich Albion 2

1934 — Manchester City 2, Portsmouth 1

1933 — Everton 3, Manchester City 0

1932 — Newcastle 2, Arsenal 1

1931 — West Bromwich Albion 2, Birmingham 1

1930 — Arsenal 2, Huddersfield 0

1929 — Bolton 2, Portsmouth 0

1928 — Blackburn 3, Huddersfield 1

1927 — Cardiff 1, Arsenal 0

1926 — Bolton 1, Manchester City 0

1925 — Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0

1924 — Newcastle 2, Aston Villa 0

1923 — Bolton 2, West Ham 0

1922 — Huddersfield 1, Preston 0

1921 — Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0

1920 — Aston Villa 1, Huddersfield 0, OT

1915 — Sheffield United 3, Chelsea 0

1914 — Burnley 1, Liverpool 0

1913 — Aston Villa 1, Sunderland 0 (after 0-0 tie)

1912 — Barnsley 1, West Bromwich Albion 0, OT

1911 — Bradford City 1, Newcastle 0 (after 0-0 tie)

1910 — Newcastle 2, Barnsley (after 1-1 tie)

1909 — Manchester United 1, Bristol City 0

1908 — Wolverhampton 3, Newcastle 1

1907 — Sheffield Wednesday 2, Everton 1

1906 — Everton 1 Newcastle 0

1905 — Aston Villa 2, Newcastle 0

1904 — Manchester City 1, Bolton 0

1903 — Bury 6, Derby 0

1902 — Sheffield United 2, Southampton 1 (after 1-1 tie)

1901 — Tottenham 3, Sheffield United (after 2-2 tie)

1900 — Bury 4, Southampton 0

1899 — Sheffield United 4, Derby 1

1898 — Nottingham Forest 3, Derby 1

1897 — Aston Villa 3, Everton 2

1896 — Sheffield Wednesday 2, Wolverhampton 1

1895 — Aston Villa 1, West Bromwich Albion 0

1894 — Notts County 4, Bolton 1

1893 — Wolverhampton 1, Everton 0

1892 — West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2

1891 — Blackburn 3, Notts County 1

1890 — Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1

1889 — Preston 3, Wolverhampton 0

1888 — West Bromwich Albion 2, Preston 1

1887 — Aston Villa 2, West Bromwich Albion 0

1886 — Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 tie)

1885 — Blackburn 2, Queen’s Park, Glasgow 0

1884 — Blackburn 2, Queen’s Park, Glasgow 1

1883 — Blackburn Olympic 2, Old Etonians 1, OT

1882 — Old Etonians 1, Blackburn 0

1881 — Old Carthusians 3, Old Etonians 0

1880 — Clapham Rovers 1, Oxford University 0

1879 — Old Etonians 1, Clapham Rovers 0

1878 — Wanderers 3, Royal Engineers 1

1877 — Wanderers 2, Oxford University 1, OT

1876 — Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 tie)

1875 — Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 tie)

1874 — Oxford University 2, Royal Engineers 0

1873 — Wanderers 2, Oxford University 0

1872 — Wanderers 1, Royal Engineers 0

NOTE: There was no competition during 1916-19 and 1940-45 because of war.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.