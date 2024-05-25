Edwin Díaz blows save for skidding Mets as Giants win 7-2 in 10 innings

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski capped a five-run 10th inning Saturday with a three-run triple and the San Francisco…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski capped a five-run 10th inning Saturday with a three-run triple and the San Francisco Giants earned a 7-2 win over the skidding New York Mets.

The Giants, who overcame deficits of at least four runs in winning each of their previous three games, forced extra innings Saturday on LaMonte Wade Jr.’s pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth against Edwin Díaz, who blew his third straight save opportunity.

Wilmer Flores singled on Díaz’s first pitch. Ryan McKenna pinch-ran for Flores and stole second with one out before Wade singled to right.

“He’s going through it right now,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said of Diaz. “We’ve got to continue to stay with him, work with him and get him through it, because he’s a big part of our bullpen.”

Díaz, who threw a scoreless seventh inning in Friday’s 8-7 loss, pitched in a save situation Saturday for the first time since he allowed four runs in the ninth inning in a non-save situation against the Miami Marlins on May 18. He is 1-for-5 in save chances this month, a span in which his ERA has risen to 5.40.

Díaz was 32 of 35 in save opportunities with a 1.31 ERA in 2022 before missing last season with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee suffered while celebrating a win in the World Baseball Classic.

Díaz admitted his confidence was shaken after the outing against the Marlins, but said he felt better Saturday.

“How I looked, how I feel was way better than last week,” Díaz said.

Brett Wisely led off the 10th inning with an RBI single off Sean Reid-Foley (1-2) and Patrick Bailey later drew a bases-loaded walk before Yastrzemski’s two-out triple off the left-center field wall.

“One run doesn’t feel like a big deal, like it does sometimes if you’re scuffling a little bit and things haven’t fallen your way,” Yastrzemski said.

Bailey, whose eighth-inning grand slam gave the Giants the lead in their 8-7 win, had an RBI single in the sixth Saturday. San Francisco has four straight comeback wins, all on the road, for the first time since April 13-16, 1997.

“Once we tied the game, we had a really good feeling that we were going to win the game, based on what’s transpired the last few days,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said.

Luke Jackson (3-1) worked around a walk in the ninth before Camilo Doval had a perfect 10th in a non-save situation.

Starling Marte and Brett Baty homered for the Mets, who have dropped five straight and are 9-22 since April 20.

Jordan Hicks gave up one run and struck out eight in five innings for the Giants.

The Mets’ Luis Severino gave up one run and two hits in seven innings. He had a no-hitter going until Wisely’s one-out single in the sixth.

It was the second time this season Severino has carried a no-hitter into at least the sixth inning. He opened with seven no-hit innings against the Chicago Cubs on April 29 before giving up a single to Dansby Swanson.

THE ONE WHERE WILMER IS WELCOMED BACK

Flores received a warm ovation prior to stepping to the plate in the second inning, when he flew out to left. Flores was a popular player with the Mets from 2013-18, when he had a franchise-record 10 walk-off hits and used the “Friends” theme as his walk-up music.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Wade Jr. (left hamstring) didn’t start because Melvin said he was a bit sore after stretching to catch throws from Thairo Estrada and Matt Chapman in the ninth inning of Friday’s 8-7 win.

Mets: catcher Francisco Alvarez (torn UCL in left thumb) took batting practice Saturday for the first time since undergoing surgery April 23.

UP NEXT

The teams complete the three-game set and the season series Sunday, when Mets left-hander Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.11 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Logan Webb (4-4, 3.03 ERA). Manaea went 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA in 37 games (11 starts) last season for the Giants.

