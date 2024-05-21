Drew Faurot’s 2 doubles and a homer lead Florida State past Georgia Tech 12-9 in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Faurot went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including one of four Florida State home…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Faurot went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including one of four Florida State home runs, and the fifth-seeded Seminoles beat ninth-seeded Georgia Tech 12-9 on Tuesday in the ACC Tournament.

Florida State (40-14) continues pool play on Friday against No. 4 Virginia. Georgia Tech (31-22) plays the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Marco Dinges ripped Florida State’s first homer of the game in the first inning. Faurot, Daniel Cantu and Jaime Ferrer each hit a two-run shot in the middle innings for an 8-1 lead. It was Ferrer’s 16th of the season.

Georgia Tech got within 8-6 by scoring five runs on seven hits in the seventh.

Faurot highlighted the top of the eighth by racing to a slow roller, tagging a Georgia Tech runner and throwing it to first to complete a double play. Faurot followed with his third extra-base hit, scoring Alex Lodise for a 9-6 lead. Max Williams and James Tibbs III each added RBI singles, and Williams scored on a fielding error to double up Georgia Tech 12-6.

Faurot finished with two doubles and a homer. Tibbs III, named the ACC player of the year after leading the conference with 24 home runs, went 1 for 4.

Conner Whittaker made his eighth start of the year for Florida State and went two scoreless innings. John Abraham was the second of eight FSU pitchers used and picked up his fourth win of the season, while Jamie Arnold earned his first save. Brennen Oxford came in for his 100th career appearance.

Drew Burress led Georgia Tech with two RBI singles and a home run — his 23rd of the season.

