Dodgers host the Braves to begin 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (20-9, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-13, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Atlanta Braves (20-9, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-13, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (2-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (2-1, 4.68 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -116, Braves -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves on Friday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 20-13 overall and 9-8 at home. The Dodgers have an 11-1 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta has a 20-9 record overall and a 9-5 record in road games. The Braves have the ninth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.52.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has 10 doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 14-for-41 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has nine home runs, 15 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .321 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 10-for-38 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .300 batting average, 1.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

Braves: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.