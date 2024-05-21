Daniel Cuvet hits a pair of three-run homers to tie a program record and help Miami beat Louisville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Daniel Cuvet hit a pair of three-run homers to tie a program record and No.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Daniel Cuvet hit a pair of three-run homers to tie a program record and No. 11 seed Miami beat seventh-seeded Louisville 8-5 on Tuesday in an ACC Tournament opener.

Miami (25-29) will square off against second-seeded Clemson on Thursday. Louisville (32-23) will play the Tigers on Friday to conclude pool play. The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

Cuvet, in his first career postseason at-bat, hit a three-run shot over the right-center field wall in the first inning. He added another three-run shot in the seventh to tie Pat Burrell’s freshman record from 1996 with 23 home runs

Lucas Costello, a Wake Forest transfer, made it 4-2 in the sixth with his seventh homer of the season.

Miami starter Rafe Schlesinger (5-5) allowed three runs with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Myles Caba also struck out five to pick up his fourth save of the season.

Louisville scored two in the ninth on a homer by Luke Napleton and an RBI double by Zion Rose.

Starter Evan Webster (5-3) took the loss after giving up three runs in only one inning of work.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.