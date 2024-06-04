Polls open in DC as voters decide council, congressional and presidential primary contests

D.C. voters will stream to the polls Tuesday to decide council, congressional and presidential primary election contests.

There are contested races for four D.C. Council seats. Voters will also decide the city’s Democratic nominee for president, and choose nominees for D.C.’s delegate and shadow representatives in Congress.

Republicans in D.C. already held their presidential primary to comply with party rules, however there are several Republican candidates running in local races in this primary.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Any voter in line by 8 p.m. will still be able to cast a ballot.

Even on primary day, voters can cast their ballot at any vote center, regardless of where they live in the city. Same-day registration is available in D.C., meaning you can register to vote and cast a ballot at any Primary Election Day Vote Center. Anyone who wants to take advantage of same-day registration must provide proof of residence.

Registered voters do not need to show ID to vote in person on primary day.

A list of primary day voting locations is available online.

What’s on the ballot?

D.C. Council’s Ward 2, Ward 4, Ward 7 and Ward 8 seats are on the ballot, as is one of the city’s four at-large seats. Democrat and incumbent Brooke Pinto is running unopposed in Ward 2, while Ward 7 Council member Vincent Gray is not running for reelection, opening the door for a field of 10 Democratic candidates.

In Ward 4, two Democratic challengers have emerged to run against incumbent Janeese Lewis George, as is the case in Ward 8, which is currently represented by Council member Trayon White Sr. At-large Council Member Robert White faces one Democratic challenger.

The winner in each race will move to the general election, where the Democratic candidate is presumed to win in the deep-blue District.

Democrats in D.C. will pick their nominee for president, though President Joe Biden is already the presumed nominee.

D.C. Shadow Sen. Michael Brown is not pursuing a fifth term, and Democrats Ankit Jain and Eugene Kinlow are vying to fill the largely symbolic position.

Oye Owolewa is running for reelection as the District’s Shadow U.S. Representative, and is facing Democratic challenger Linda Gray. Republican challenger Ciprian Ivanof is running unopposed in the primary.

Eleanor Holmes Norton is also running for reelection as D.C.’s delegate, a position she’s held since 1991.

