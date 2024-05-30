Connecticut plays Dallas, looks for 5th straight home win

Dallas Wings (3-2, 2-0 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (6-0, 4-0 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Dallas Wings (3-2, 2-0 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (6-0, 4-0 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Sun take on Dallas Wings.

Connecticut finished 13-7 at home a season ago while going 27-13 overall. The Sun allowed opponents to score 79.0 points per game and shoot 43.5% from the field last season.

Dallas went 11-9 on the road and 22-18 overall a season ago. The Wings averaged 87.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 84.9 last season.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (nose), Natasha Howard: out (foot).

