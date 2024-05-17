Cincinnati hosts Saint Louis City SC after shutout win

Saint Louis City SC (3-2-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (8-2-3, second in the Eastern Conference) Cincinnati;…

Saint Louis City SC (3-2-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (8-2-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE FC Cincinnati -141, Saint Louis +343, Draw +294; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Atlanta United 1-0, Cincinnati hosts Saint Louis City SC.

Cincinnati is 3-1-2 in home games. Cincinnati leads the Eastern Conference with only 10 goals given up.

Saint Louis is 0-1-4 in road games. Saint Louis is seventh in the league drawing 74 corner kicks, averaging 6.2 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luciano Acosta has six goals and six assists for Cincinnati. Yuya Kubo has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Klauss has scored five goals with two assists for Saint Louis. Celio Pompeu has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 7-2-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 2-2-6, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Aaron Boupendza (injured), Yamil Asad (injured), DeAndre Yedlin (injured).

Saint Louis: Joshua Yaro (injured), Eduard Lowen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

