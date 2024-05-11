Chytil sidelined for Game 4 of Rangers’ 2nd-round series against Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil was ruled out for Saturday’s playoff game against the Carolina…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil was ruled out for Saturday’s playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes, one game after his first action since November due to a head injury that at one point had him ruled out for the season.

Chytil didn’t participate in a morning skate due to what coach Peter Laviolette told reporters was an illness. He didn’t specify the nature of the illness. Laviolette said Chytil was a gametime decision.

But Chytil didn’t take the ice and was a scratch for Game 4 as the Rangers sought a second-round sweep of the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old Chytil played just 10 regular-season games before facing suspected concussion issues that led him to return to his native Czechia to skate with Jaromir Jagr, among others, in an attempt to get back. He returned to play 12:02 of ice time and 17 shifts in Thursday’s overtime win in Game 3.

Laviolette told reporters Saturday that Chytil had felt OK on Friday but didn’t feel well when he awoke Saturday.

Jonny Brodzinski drew into the lineup, while Matt Rempe was a healthy scratch for New York.

