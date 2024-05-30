Live Radio
Home » Sports » Chytil back in lineup…

Chytil back in lineup for Rangers in Game 5, Panthers make no changes

The Associated Press

May 30, 2024, 8:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Forward Filip Chytil returned to New York’s lineup for Game 5 of the Rangers’ Eastern Conference final against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, replacing Blake Wheeler.

Chytil, who missed most of the season with what is believed to have been a concussion, played in the first three games of the series. He was rested in Game 4 and Wheeler played for the first time since breaking a leg in February.

Wheeler was called for a penalty early in overtime that led to Sam Reinhart’s power-play goal that tied the series 2-all.

This will be Chytil’s fifth game since returning to action in the second round against Carolina.

The Panthers used the same lineup they did in Game 4.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up