Chicago hosts Los Angeles following Nurse’s 22-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (2-4, 0-2 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (2-2, 1-1 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks plays the Chicago Sky after Kia Nurse scored 22 points in the Sparks’ 88-82 win over the Indiana Fever.

Chicago went 18-22 overall with a 7-13 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Sky averaged 81.7 points per game last season, 33.6 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles went 17-23 overall last season while going 7-13 on the road. The Sparks averaged 78.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.5 last season.

INJURIES: Sky: Kamilla Cardoso: out (shoulder).

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

