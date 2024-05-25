Celtic beats Rangers in Scottish Cup final with last-minute Idah strike

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Adam Idah’s dramatic last-minute strike earned Celtic a 1-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup…

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Adam Idah’s dramatic last-minute strike earned Celtic a 1-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers missed a couple of chances in a goalless first half and replacement Abdallah Sima put the ball in the net in the 59th minute, only for referee Nick Walsh to rule it out for a foul on Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Celtic, energized by pacy substitutes, looked the more likely to get the breakthrough and when Rangers keeper Jack Butland spilled a long-distance drive, substitute Idah, on loan from Norwich, swooped to knock in the winner.

“I said I’d come here to try and score as many goals as I could (but) I didn’t think I’d score a goal like this in front of all these fans,” Idah told BBC Scotland. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

Eight added minutes of stoppage time was not enough for Rangers to recover from the blow.

Celtic completed another domestic double after winning its third successive Premiership last week.

Rangers were the better side in the final over 90 minutes but Celtic still found a way to win and increase manager Brendan Rodgers’ remarkable record against Rangers — just one defeat in 18 Old Firm games in his two spells as Celtic boss, leaving Rangers manager Philippe Clement to ponder on how he can change things next season.

“It’s a game you don’t need to be perfect, you just need to win, and we did that by the end,” Rodgers told the BBC. “We found an energy and a will and desire to keep pushing. Thankfully, we got a winner. The players, their mentality and professionalism has been unbelievable.”

