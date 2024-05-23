Carson Benge has 3 hits, strikes out 10 to lead Oklahoma State past Texas Tech 7-2 in Big 12

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Carson Benge pitched effectively into the seventh inning with 10 strikeouts and had three hits to…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Carson Benge pitched effectively into the seventh inning with 10 strikeouts and had three hits to lead second-seeded Oklahoma State to a 7-2 win over 10th-seeded Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Cowboys were up 4-0 and Benge had allowed just two hits before Gavin Kash followed a one-out error with a home run to right field. Benge moved to designated hitter after that.

Oklahoma State (37-16) plays eighth-seeded UCF on Thursday while the Red Raiders (31-25) face fifth-seeded Cincinnati in an elimination game.

Benge doubled ahead of Zach Ehrhard’s home run in the first inning. Benge led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and came around to score on a bases loaded walk. He added a single in the sixth inning.

Eight Texas Tech pitchers issued 13 walks but Oklahoma State only had eight hits and stranded 13 runners. Starter Zach Erdman (0-1) took the loss.

