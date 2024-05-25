Josh Caron has 3-homer day, Nebraska defeats Indiana twice to reach Big Ten championship game

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Josh Caron drove in four runs in the first game, Joshua Overbeek did the same in…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Josh Caron drove in four runs in the first game, Joshua Overbeek did the same in the second game and Nebraska defeated Indiana 4-2 and 10-4 on Saturday to reach the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament.

Caron hit two home runs and drove in all the runs and Will Walsh pitched a complete game as Nebraska stayed alive with the win in the first game.

In the second game, Overbeek had two doubles and drove in four runs for the Cornhuskers.

The second-seeded Cornhuskers (38-20) will play No. 8 seed Penn State in a one-game championship on Sunday.

In Saturday’s first game, Caron hit a three-run homer in the third inning and added an insurance run with his 14th of the season in the eighth.

Walsh (5-4) gave up six hits and walked one while striking out five.

In the second game, Overbeek’s bases-loaded double deep to center field staked the Cornhuskers to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and they never trailed.

Caron hit his third home run of the day and Ben Columbus and Gabe Swansen also went deep. Swansen went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Starter Drew Christo (3-3) went five innings and allowed one run.

The Hoosiers (32-24-1) led 1-0 through two innings of the first game but did not lead again for the final 16 innings of the day.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.