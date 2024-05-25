Cardinals host the Cubs in first of 2-game series

Chicago Cubs (27-24, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (23-26, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Chicago Cubs (27-24, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (23-26, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (3-2, 2.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-5, 5.77 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -142, Cardinals +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs to begin a two-game series.

St. Louis is 23-26 overall and 11-12 in home games. The Cardinals have gone 14-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 12-13 record on the road and a 27-24 record overall. The Cubs are ninth in the NL with 48 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 12 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 14-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Tauchman has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 6-for-39 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .280 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cubs: 3-7, .169 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

