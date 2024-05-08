Cardinals host New York Mets, look to break home losing streak

New York Mets (18-18, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-21, fifth in the NL Central) St.…

New York Mets (18-18, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-21, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (1-3, 5.20 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (4-1, 0.89 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -167, Mets +140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals aim to end their four-game home slide with a win over the New York Mets.

St. Louis has a 6-11 record at home and a 15-21 record overall. The Cardinals are 3-6 in games decided by one run.

New York is 18-18 overall and 9-8 in road games. The Mets are 7-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Mets lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with a .287 batting average, and has eight doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI. Brendan Donovan is 10-for-43 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has five doubles, nine home runs and 19 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 10-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .215 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mets: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.82 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.