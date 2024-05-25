Candiotti’s 11 Ks help Arizona beat Stanford 6-3 in Pac-12 Tournament semis

Clark Candiotti struck out 11 batters and allowed just one run over seven innings, Brendan Summerhill hit a three-run home…

Clark Candiotti struck out 11 batters and allowed just one run over seven innings, Brendan Summerhill hit a three-run home run and Arizona beat Stanford 6-3 Friday night in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.

No. 1 seed Arizona plays fourth-seeded Southern California in the championship game on Saturday.

Candiotti (7-3), the son of long-time Major League Baseball pitcher Tom Candiotti, gave up four hits with no walks. Maddox Mihalakis finished with a double, a triple and an RBI.

Tommy Splaine led off the bottom of the third inning with a triple, Easton Breyfogle lined out and Brandon Rogers reached on an error before Summerhill’s home run gave Arizona the lead for good at 3-0.

The Wildcats got a lead off triple in the fourth from Mihalakis, who scored on a groundout by Blake McDonald. Mihalakis doubled to drive home Mason White, moved to third on an infield single by Mason White and then scored on a sacrifice bunt by McDonaldl to make it 6-0 in the bottome of the sixth inning.

Malcolm Moore was hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh, Charlie Saum followed with a single and Moore scored with Ethan Hott reached on a fielder’s choice to get Stanford on the scoreboard. Owen Cobb and Cort MacDonald hit back-to-back singles to lead off the eighth inning before Jimmy Nati’s groundout scored Cobb and Cobb’s RBI single in the ninth drove in Brandon Larson, who reach on a two-out walk, to cap the scoring.

Cobb finished 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run and Moore was 1 for 3 with a double — the Cardinal’s lone extra-base hit — and a run.

All 10 Stanford (22-33) players that had an official at bat struck out at least once.

