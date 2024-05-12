MARYLAND PRIMARY : Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Bruins captain Marchand scratched from Game 4 of Eastern Conference semifinals against Panthers

The Associated Press

May 12, 2024, 6:34 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins captain and the team’s leading scorer in the playoffs, was scratched from Sunday night’s game against the Florida Panthers, two days after he left Game 3 in the third period with an undisclosed injury.

Marchand, who turned 36 on Saturday, was shaken by a collision with Florida’s Sam Bennett early in the first period of the 6-2 loss. He struggled to get off the ice and appeared to be in pain on the bench; he did not take the ice in the third period.

Marchand did not miss a game in the regular season, when he scored 29 goals with 38 assists. He had three goals and seven assists in 10 playoff games so far.

The Panthers led the Eastern Conference semifinal series 2-1.

