Brito homers twice, Oklahoma pounds Florida State 11-3 in opener of Norman Super Regional

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Alyssa Brito hit two home runs, giving second-seeded Oklahoma the lead for good with a leadoff shot in the bottom of the third inning, and the Sooners breezed to a five-inning 11-3 run-rule victory over Florida State on Thursday night to begin the Norman Super Regional.

Oklahoma (53-6) can finish off a sweep of Florida State (45-15) with a win on Friday.

The Sooners grabbed a 1-0 lead two batters into the bottom of the first on a home run by Tiare Jennings.

Rylie Boone was hit by a pitch leading off the second and Alynah Torres following with a run-scoring double for a 2-0 lead.

The Seminoles pulled even in the top of the third on a two-out, two-run single by Devyn Flaherty.

Brito, who doubled her first time up, homered to left field on a 3-0 pitch in the bottom of the inning and Oklahoma never trailed again. An error on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Boone pushed across the second run in the inning and Torres made it 5-2 with an RBI ground out.

Oklahoma broke the game open with a five-run fourth. Ella Parker singled with one out, stole second, and scored on a Brito home run. Kasidi Pickering followed with a walk and scored on a two-run homer by Kinzie Hansen. Cydney Sanders drove in Boone with a single to make it 10-2, bringing the eight-run rule after five innings into play. Hansen’s home run was the Sooners’ 109th of the season, trailing only the 160 of Miami (Ohio) and Virginia Tech’s 115.

Jahni Kerr kept Florida State alive with a two-out RBI single in the top of the fifth, but Madi Balk issued four walks in the bottom half — the final one to Pickering — to force in the mercy-rule run.

It was the 20th win of the season for the Sooners’ Kelly Maxwell (20-2), who allowed three runs on four hits and six walks while striking out three.

Ashtyn Danley (18-6) took the loss for the Seminoles. She allowed five runs — three earned — on six hits and three walks in two innings of work.

