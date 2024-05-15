Brewers and Pirates meet in series rubber match

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (25-17, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (25-17, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Martin Perez (1-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Brewers: Robert Gasser (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.33 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -141, Pirates +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee is 11-9 at home and 25-17 overall. The Brewers are second in the NL with 50 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Pittsburgh has a 19-24 record overall and a 10-12 record on the road. The Pirates are 18-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has five home runs, 22 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .352 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 10-for-25 with a double, a triple and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with seven home runs while slugging .458. Connor Joe is 10-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Pirates: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Wiemer: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.