Brentford beats Bournemouth on Yoane Wissa’s stoppage-time strike

The Associated Press

May 11, 2024, 12:14 PM

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Yoane Wissa scored in stoppage time to give Brentford a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Congo international took a pass from Bryan Mbeumo and from a tight angle blasted a high shot past goalkeeper Mark Travers at the near post in the fifth minute of stoppage time, shortly after the teams traded late goals at Vitality Stadium.

Wissa had set up Mbeumo to open the scoring in the 86th minute and three minutes later Dominic Solanke rose above defenders to head home a long cross from Marcos Senesi.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney’s goal drought extended to 11 games.

United States international Tyler Adams came on in the 81st for Bournemouth. The midfielder returned from a back injury that sidelined him for several games.

