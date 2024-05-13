Braves look to keep home win streak going, host the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (24-17, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (24-13, second in the NL East) Atlanta; Monday, 7:20…

Chicago Cubs (24-17, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (24-13, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (5-0, 1.08 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (2-1, 1.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -147, Cubs +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Atlanta is 13-4 in home games and 24-13 overall. The Braves have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

Chicago is 24-17 overall and 11-11 in road games. The Cubs have a 16-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 12 home runs, 18 walks and 40 RBI while hitting .326 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 11-for-36 with a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has a .275 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 11 doubles, a triple and two home runs. Christopher Morel is 10-for-34 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .202 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by one run

Cubs: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

Cubs: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.