Braves 3B Austin Riley leaves game with tightness on his left side

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley left the Braves’ game Sunday night against the New York Mets because of tightness on his left side.

Riley was replaced by Zack Short in the bottom of the fourth inning. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Riley felt a little discomfort during batting practice, but didn’t tell anyone on the staff. He spoke up when he felt it again early in the game.

“He was sore,” Snitker said after his team’s 4-3 loss. “I just didn’t want to take any chances, so we’ll look at him again tomorrow and see what’s up.”

Batting third in the lineup, Riley singled with two outs in the first inning and then struck out swinging in the third. He is hitting .245 with three homers and 18 RBIs this season.

The two-time All-Star has finished sixth or seventh in NL MVP voting each of the past three years. He batted .281 with 37 homers, 97 RBIs and an .861 OPS last season, winning his second Silver Slugger award.

“I’m glad Austin said something. I don’t want him going through something like that and then take a big swing and – it’s smart on his part to mention that. A cool night, damp and all that stuff. One game’s not worth that,” Snitker said. “We don’t mess around with this stuff.”

Short, who began the season with the Mets, made his Braves debut after being acquired Thursday from Boston for cash. He drew leadoff walks in the sixth and eighth, scoring a tiebreaking run each time on a single Marcell Ozuna.

“Great at-bats,” Snitker said. “Really big at-bats.”

