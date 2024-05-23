Bonner hits late free throws, scores 20 points to help Sun beat Lynx 83-82 in OT

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner made two free throws with 7.4 seconds left in overtime and the Connecticut Sun…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner made two free throws with 7.4 seconds left in overtime and the Connecticut Sun ran their season-opening winning streak to four games, overcoming an early 13-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Lynx 83-82 on Thursday night.

Bonner finished with 20 points. Brionna Jones added 19 and Alyssa Thomas had 18 for Connecticut, the only undefeated team in the WNBA.

Napheesa Collier had 31 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota (2-1). Courtney Williams scored 19 points, Kayla McBride had 13 and Alanna Smith 10.

Rachel Banham pulled the Sun even at 79 with a 3-pointer from the left wing with 40 seconds to play. After Collier made 1 of 2 free throws for Minnesota, Thomas hit a runner in the lane to give Connecticut an 81-80 lead with 17 seconds left. Four seconds later, McBride answered with a jumper from the elbow.

After Collier fouled Bonner on a shot attempt, Bonner hit the deciding free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining. McBride then missed a potential winning shot, with Bonner grabbing the rebound to secure the victory.

