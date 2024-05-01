Bernie Williams to raise awareness of lung disease at May 3 event in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Fresh off his New York Philharmonic debut, former New York Yankees center fielder Bernie…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Fresh off his New York Philharmonic debut, former New York Yankees center fielder Bernie Williams returns to his native Puerto Rico on Friday for an evening of discussion and performance to raise awareness for Interstitial Lung Disease.

Williams will be joined by former major leaguers Carlos Beltrán and Carlos Delgado for the event at the TASIS Dorado Performing Arts Center in the San Juan suburb of Dorado. Williams’ band will be led by musical director Osvaldo Lopez and includes Williams’ brother Hiram on cello and nephew Harell on flute.

Williams’ father Bernabé suffered from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis prior to his death at age 73 in 2001.

Now 55, Bernie Williams is a spokesman for Lungs&You to educate about lung disease, and the event is part of a Tune Into Lung Health educational awareness campaign.

A five-time All-Star and four-time World Series champion, Williams is a Latin Grammy-nominated classical guitarist and made his New York Philharmonic debut on April 24 accompanied by conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.