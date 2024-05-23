Bazzell’s RBI double, Washburn’s 3 RBIs help Texas Tech beat Cincinnati 10-5 at Big 12 tourney

Kevin Bazzell hit an RBI double to spark a three-run first inning, Owen Washburn had three RBIs and No. 10…

Kevin Bazzell hit an RBI double to spark a three-run first inning, Owen Washburn had three RBIs and No. 10 seed Texas Tech beat No. 5 seed Cincinnati 10-5 Thursday in an elimination game at the Big 12 Tournament.

Gage Harrelson and Damian Bravo hit back-to-back singles to lead off the game and Bazzell followed with an RBI double. Bravo scored on a single by Cade McGee and Bazzell on an sacrifice fly by Washburn to give Texas Tech (33-25) a 3-0 lead.

McGee and Washburn drew consecutive two-out bases-loaded walks before Dylan Maxcey hit a two-RBI single to cap a five-run second inning and make it 8-0.

Alec Jones went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Cincinnati (32-25).

Dalton Pearson reached on a fielder’s choice and then stole second on a failed pickoff before Lauden Brooks hit an RBI double that trimmed the Bearcats’ deficit to 8-1 going into the fourth inning.

Jones hit a two-out two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh and added another two-run shot in the ninth.

Texas Tech’s Ryan Free (6-2) gave up three runs on four hits over 6 2/3 innings.

The Red Raiders play Friday against the loser between No. 2 seed Oklahoma State and eighth-seeded UCF.

