Bayern emerges beaten and bruised from last Real Madrid warmup. Dortmund routs Augsburg ahead of PSG

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich suffered a 3-1 loss at Stuttgart and an injury to Raphaël Guerreiro on Saturday in its last Bundesliga game before the Champions League semifinal second leg at Real Madrid.

Guerreiro went off early with what looked like a muscular injury and is a doubt for Wednesday’s decisive match in Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund’s B-team warmed up for Tuesday’s semifinal at Paris Saint-Germain with a 5-1 rout of visiting Augsburg.

Dortmund veteran Marco Reus scored one goal and set up another in his first match since it was confirmed he will be leaving his hometown club after a 12-year stint at the end of the season.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzić made 10 changes to the team that beat PSG 1-0 on Wednesday, with only goalkeeper Gregor Kobel keeping his position.

Bayern counterpart Thomas Tuchel made six changes from his team that drew 2-2 with Madrid in Munich on Tuesday, with Guerreiro, Alphonso Davies, Aleksander Pavlovic, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel all starting in place of Noussair Mazraoui, Konrad Laimer, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané (all substitutes), and Jamal Musiala (not in squad).

But his preparations suffered an early blow with Guerreiro going off with an injury in the 17th minute.

Stuttgart defender Leonidas Stergiou opened the scoring in the 29th after playing a one-two with Deniz Undav. It was the 22-year-old Swiss defender’s first Bundesliga goal.

Harry Kane equalized in the 37th with a penalty that never was. TV replays showed minimal contact between Waldemar Anton and Serge Gnabry, who went down clutching his face.

But Kane didn’t let it put him off as he clocked his 44th goal in 44 games for Bayern this season.

Jeong Woo-yeong scored Stuttgart’s second goal in the 83rd after combining with fellow substitute Silas Katompa Mvumpa, before Silas sealed the win in stoppage time.

Stuttgart cut the gap on second-place Bayern to two points with two rounds remaining. Both were already assured of Champions League qualification.

COLOGNE RUNNING OUT OF CHANCES

The rain poured down and Cologne’s seventh relegation from the Bundesliga moved closer with a 0-0 draw against Freiburg in the late game.

“You can’t win games if you can’t score goals,” Cologne’s Faride Alidou said.

Timo Schultz’s team could be relegated Sunday if Union Berlin and Bochum draw their game and Mainz beats Heidenheim away.

Cologne is second from bottom on 24 points with two games remaining. It’s four points below Mainz in the relegation playoff place, and six behind Union and Bochum ahead of Sunday’s games.

The bottom two are automatically relegated, while the team that finishes third from bottom faces the two-leg playoff against the third-place finisher in the second division to determine which side plays in the Bundesliga next season.

Also Saturday, Wolfsburg defeated already relegated Darmstadt 3-0 at home and Werder Bremen drew 2-2 with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

