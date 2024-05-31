All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|19
|.672
|—
|Baltimore
|35
|19
|.648
|2
|Boston
|28
|29
|.491
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|28
|29
|.491
|10½
|Toronto
|26
|29
|.473
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|37
|19
|.661
|—
|Kansas City
|35
|23
|.603
|3
|Minnesota
|31
|25
|.554
|6
|Detroit
|28
|28
|.500
|9
|Chicago
|15
|42
|.263
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|31
|27
|.534
|—
|Texas
|27
|29
|.482
|3
|Houston
|25
|32
|.439
|5½
|Oakland
|23
|35
|.397
|8
|Los Angeles
|21
|35
|.375
|9
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|39
|18
|.684
|—
|Atlanta
|31
|23
|.574
|6½
|Washington
|26
|29
|.473
|12
|New York
|23
|33
|.411
|15½
|Miami
|20
|37
|.351
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|St. Louis
|27
|27
|.500
|5
|Chicago
|28
|29
|.491
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|26
|30
|.464
|7
|Cincinnati
|24
|32
|.429
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|San Francisco
|29
|28
|.509
|6½
|San Diego
|30
|29
|.508
|6½
|Arizona
|25
|31
|.446
|10
|Colorado
|20
|35
|.364
|14½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 0, 1st game
Texas 6, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 10, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Baltimore 6, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 1
Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Colorado 7, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 2, Houston 1, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6
Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5, 12 innings
Houston 4, Seattle 0
Detroit 5, Boston 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 3
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Civale 2-4) at Baltimore (Suárez 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Maeda 2-1) at Boston (Houck 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Ureña 1-4) at Miami (Sánchez 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 4-3) at Atlanta (López 2-2), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-1) at Milwaukee (Myers 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 4-5) at Houston (Blanco 5-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 5-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-5) at Seattle (Woo 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 4-2) at San Francisco (Hicks 4-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 0, 1st game
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3
Texas 6, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 10, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 1
Miami 9, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 6
Washington 7, Atlanta 2
Colorado 7, Cleveland 4
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2
Washington 3, Atlanta 1
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-1), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 3-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Ureña 1-4) at Miami (Sánchez 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 4-3) at Atlanta (López 2-2), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-1) at Milwaukee (Myers 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 5-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Hudson 1-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 4-2) at San Francisco (Hicks 4-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.