All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 39 19 .672 — Baltimore 35 19 .648 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 39 19 .672 — Baltimore 35 19 .648 2 Boston 28 29 .491 10½ Tampa Bay 28 29 .491 10½ Toronto 26 29 .473 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 37 19 .661 — Kansas City 35 23 .603 3 Minnesota 31 25 .554 6 Detroit 28 28 .500 9 Chicago 15 42 .263 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 31 27 .534 — Texas 27 29 .482 3 Houston 25 32 .439 5½ Oakland 23 35 .397 8 Los Angeles 21 35 .375 9

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 39 18 .684 — Atlanta 31 23 .574 6½ Washington 26 29 .473 12 New York 23 33 .411 15½ Miami 20 37 .351 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 33 23 .589 — St. Louis 27 27 .500 5 Chicago 28 29 .491 5½ Pittsburgh 26 30 .464 7 Cincinnati 24 32 .429 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 36 22 .621 — San Francisco 29 28 .509 6½ San Diego 30 29 .508 6½ Arizona 25 31 .446 10 Colorado 20 35 .364 14½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 0, 1st game

Texas 6, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 10, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 6, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 1

Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Colorado 7, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 2, Houston 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5, 12 innings

Houston 4, Seattle 0

Detroit 5, Boston 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 3

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Civale 2-4) at Baltimore (Suárez 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Maeda 2-1) at Boston (Houck 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Ureña 1-4) at Miami (Sánchez 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 4-3) at Atlanta (López 2-2), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-1) at Milwaukee (Myers 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 4-5) at Houston (Blanco 5-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 5-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-5) at Seattle (Woo 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 4-2) at San Francisco (Hicks 4-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 0, 1st game

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3

Texas 6, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 10, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 1

Miami 9, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 6

Washington 7, Atlanta 2

Colorado 7, Cleveland 4

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Washington 3, Atlanta 1

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-1), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 3-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Ureña 1-4) at Miami (Sánchez 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 4-3) at Atlanta (López 2-2), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-1) at Milwaukee (Myers 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 5-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Hudson 1-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 4-2) at San Francisco (Hicks 4-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.