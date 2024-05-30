All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|19
|.667
|—
|Baltimore
|35
|19
|.648
|1½
|Boston
|28
|28
|.500
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|27
|29
|.482
|10½
|Toronto
|26
|29
|.473
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|37
|19
|.661
|—
|Kansas City
|35
|22
|.614
|2½
|Minnesota
|30
|25
|.545
|6½
|Detroit
|27
|28
|.491
|9½
|Chicago
|15
|42
|.263
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|31
|26
|.544
|—
|Texas
|27
|29
|.482
|3½
|Houston
|24
|32
|.429
|6½
|Oakland
|23
|34
|.404
|8
|Los Angeles
|21
|34
|.382
|9
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|39
|18
|.684
|—
|Atlanta
|31
|22
|.585
|6
|Washington
|25
|29
|.463
|12½
|New York
|22
|33
|.400
|16
|Miami
|20
|37
|.351
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Chicago
|28
|28
|.500
|4½
|St. Louis
|27
|27
|.500
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|26
|30
|.464
|6½
|Cincinnati
|24
|32
|.429
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|San Francisco
|29
|28
|.509
|6½
|San Diego
|30
|29
|.508
|6½
|Arizona
|25
|30
|.455
|9½
|Colorado
|20
|35
|.364
|14½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 8, Baltimore 3
Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 0
Texas 4, Arizona 2
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 13, Colorado 7
Seattle 4, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 0, 1st game
Texas 6, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 10, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Baltimore 6, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 1
Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Colorado 7, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 2, Houston 1, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Singer 4-2) at Minnesota (Paddack 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 2-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 1-4) at Boston (Pivetta 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-7), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 2, Washington 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game
Texas 4, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 13, Colorado 7
San Diego 4, Miami 0
San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 0, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 0, 1st game
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3
Texas 6, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 10, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 1
Miami 9, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 6
Washington 7, Atlanta 2
Colorado 7, Cleveland 4
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 4-0) at Atlanta (Kerr 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
