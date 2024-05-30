All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 38 19 .667 — Baltimore 35 19 .648 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 38 19 .667 — Baltimore 35 19 .648 1½ Boston 28 28 .500 9½ Tampa Bay 27 29 .482 10½ Toronto 26 29 .473 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 37 19 .661 — Kansas City 35 22 .614 2½ Minnesota 30 25 .545 6½ Detroit 27 28 .491 9½ Chicago 15 42 .263 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 31 26 .544 — Texas 27 29 .482 3½ Houston 24 32 .429 6½ Oakland 23 34 .404 8 Los Angeles 21 34 .382 9

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 39 18 .684 — Atlanta 31 22 .585 6 Washington 25 29 .463 12½ New York 22 33 .400 16 Miami 20 37 .351 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 32 23 .582 — Chicago 28 28 .500 4½ St. Louis 27 27 .500 4½ Pittsburgh 26 30 .464 6½ Cincinnati 24 32 .429 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 36 22 .621 — San Francisco 29 28 .509 6½ San Diego 30 29 .508 6½ Arizona 25 30 .455 9½ Colorado 20 35 .364 14½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 8, Baltimore 3

Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 0

Texas 4, Arizona 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 13, Colorado 7

Seattle 4, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 0, 1st game

Texas 6, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 10, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 6, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 1

Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Colorado 7, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 2, Houston 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Singer 4-2) at Minnesota (Paddack 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 2-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 1-4) at Boston (Pivetta 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-7), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 2, Washington 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game

Texas 4, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 13, Colorado 7

San Diego 4, Miami 0

San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 0, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 0, 1st game

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3

Texas 6, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 10, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 1

Miami 9, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 6

Washington 7, Atlanta 2

Colorado 7, Cleveland 4

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-0) at Atlanta (Kerr 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.