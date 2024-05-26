All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|Baltimore
|32
|18
|.640
|3
|Boston
|26
|26
|.500
|10
|Tampa Bay
|25
|28
|.472
|11½
|Toronto
|23
|28
|.451
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|35
|17
|.673
|—
|Kansas City
|34
|19
|.642
|1½
|Minnesota
|28
|23
|.549
|6½
|Detroit
|25
|27
|.481
|10
|Chicago
|15
|38
|.283
|20½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|27
|26
|.509
|—
|Texas
|24
|29
|.453
|3
|Houston
|23
|29
|.442
|3½
|Oakland
|22
|32
|.407
|5½
|Los Angeles
|20
|32
|.385
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|38
|15
|.717
|—
|Atlanta
|29
|20
|.592
|7
|Washington
|23
|27
|.460
|13½
|New York
|21
|30
|.412
|16
|Miami
|18
|35
|.340
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Chicago
|27
|25
|.519
|3½
|St. Louis
|24
|26
|.480
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|25
|28
|.472
|6
|Cincinnati
|22
|30
|.423
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|San Francisco
|27
|26
|.509
|5½
|San Diego
|27
|28
|.491
|6½
|Arizona
|25
|27
|.481
|7
|Colorado
|17
|34
|.333
|14½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 6, Seattle 1
Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 6, Toronto 2
Minnesota 3, Texas 2
Milwaukee 7, Boston 2
Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 6, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0
Cleveland 10, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 2, Toronto 1
Minnesota 5, Texas 3
Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Washington 3, Seattle 1
Oakland 3, Houston 1
Milwaukee 6, Boston 3
Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 11:35 a.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 1-2) at Boston (Houck 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-5), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Minnesota (López 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-4), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 4-0) at Oakland (Brooks 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 6, Seattle 1
Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 5
Milwaukee 7, Boston 2
San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 6
Colorado 3, Philadelphia 2, 11 innings
Miami 3, Arizona 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 1
Washington 3, Seattle 1
Milwaukee 6, Boston 3
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Philadelphia 8, Colorado 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 1
Arizona 3, Miami 2
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-1) at Cincinnati (Suter 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 7-1) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 1-2) at Boston (Houck 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-5), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 9-0) at Colorado (Quantrill 3-3), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 2-4) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-0) at St. Louis (Gray 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
