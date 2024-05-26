All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 37 17 .685 — Baltimore 32 18 .640 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 37 17 .685 — Baltimore 32 18 .640 3 Boston 26 26 .500 10 Tampa Bay 25 28 .472 11½ Toronto 23 28 .451 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 35 17 .673 — Kansas City 34 19 .642 1½ Minnesota 28 23 .549 6½ Detroit 25 27 .481 10 Chicago 15 38 .283 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 27 26 .509 — Texas 24 29 .453 3 Houston 23 29 .442 3½ Oakland 22 32 .407 5½ Los Angeles 20 32 .385 6½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 38 15 .717 — Atlanta 29 20 .592 7 Washington 23 27 .460 13½ New York 21 30 .412 16 Miami 18 35 .340 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 30 21 .588 — Chicago 27 25 .519 3½ St. Louis 24 26 .480 5½ Pittsburgh 25 28 .472 6 Cincinnati 22 30 .423 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 21 .611 — San Francisco 27 26 .509 5½ San Diego 27 28 .491 6½ Arizona 25 27 .481 7 Colorado 17 34 .333 14½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 6, Seattle 1

Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 6, Toronto 2

Minnesota 3, Texas 2

Milwaukee 7, Boston 2

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 6, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0

Cleveland 10, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 2, Toronto 1

Minnesota 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Oakland 3, Houston 1

Milwaukee 6, Boston 3

Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 11:35 a.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 1-2) at Boston (Houck 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-5), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Minnesota (López 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-4), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 4-0) at Oakland (Brooks 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 6, Seattle 1

Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 7, Boston 2

San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

Colorado 3, Philadelphia 2, 11 innings

Miami 3, Arizona 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 1

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Milwaukee 6, Boston 3

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 8, Colorado 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 1

Arizona 3, Miami 2

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-1) at Cincinnati (Suter 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 7-1) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 1-2) at Boston (Houck 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-5), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 9-0) at Colorado (Quantrill 3-3), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 2-4) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-0) at St. Louis (Gray 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

