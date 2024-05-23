All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 35 17 .673 — Baltimore 30 18 .625 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 35 17 .673 — Baltimore 30 18 .625 3 Boston 26 24 .520 8 Tampa Bay 25 26 .490 9½ Toronto 23 26 .469 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 33 17 .660 — Kansas City 32 19 .627 1½ Minnesota 26 23 .531 6½ Detroit 23 27 .460 10 Chicago 15 36 .294 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 27 24 .529 — Texas 24 27 .471 3 Houston 22 28 .440 4½ Oakland 21 31 .404 6½ Los Angeles 20 30 .400 6½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 37 14 .725 — Atlanta 29 18 .617 6 Washington 21 27 .438 14½ New York 21 28 .429 15 Miami 17 34 .333 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 28 21 .571 — Chicago 27 24 .529 2 St. Louis 23 26 .469 5 Pittsburgh 23 28 .451 6 Cincinnati 20 30 .400 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 19 .635 — San Diego 27 26 .509 6½ San Francisco 25 26 .490 7½ Arizona 24 26 .480 8 Colorado 16 33 .327 15½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

Kansas City 8, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 11, Texas 4

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 5, Texas 2

Oakland 10, Colorado 9, 11 innings

Toronto 9, Detroit 1

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-4) at Washington (Gore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 1-1), 6:50 p.m.

Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Ureña 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 5-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-6), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 2-2) at Oakland (Stripling 1-8), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Miami 1, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 11, Texas 4

Atlanta 9, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 9, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 0

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 5, Texas 2

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 10, Colorado 9, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Falter 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-4) at Washington (Gore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3) at Colorado (Blach 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.