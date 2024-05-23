All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|17
|.673
|—
|Baltimore
|30
|18
|.625
|3
|Boston
|26
|24
|.520
|8
|Tampa Bay
|25
|26
|.490
|9½
|Toronto
|23
|26
|.469
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|Kansas City
|32
|19
|.627
|1½
|Minnesota
|26
|23
|.531
|6½
|Detroit
|23
|27
|.460
|10
|Chicago
|15
|36
|.294
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|27
|24
|.529
|—
|Texas
|24
|27
|.471
|3
|Houston
|22
|28
|.440
|4½
|Oakland
|21
|31
|.404
|6½
|Los Angeles
|20
|30
|.400
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|37
|14
|.725
|—
|Atlanta
|29
|18
|.617
|6
|Washington
|21
|27
|.438
|14½
|New York
|21
|28
|.429
|15
|Miami
|17
|34
|.333
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Chicago
|27
|24
|.529
|2
|St. Louis
|23
|26
|.469
|5
|Pittsburgh
|23
|28
|.451
|6
|Cincinnati
|20
|30
|.400
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|19
|.635
|—
|San Diego
|27
|26
|.509
|6½
|San Francisco
|25
|26
|.490
|7½
|Arizona
|24
|26
|.480
|8
|Colorado
|16
|33
|.327
|15½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Washington 2
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1
Kansas City 8, Detroit 3
Philadelphia 11, Texas 4
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3
Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Colorado 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 0
Philadelphia 5, Texas 2
Oakland 10, Colorado 9, 11 innings
Toronto 9, Detroit 1
Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 4-4) at Washington (Gore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 1-1), 6:50 p.m.
Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Ureña 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-4), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 5-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-6), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 2-2) at Oakland (Stripling 1-8), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Washington 2
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Miami 1, Milwaukee 0
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 11, Texas 4
Atlanta 9, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 9, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 0
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 6
Philadelphia 5, Texas 2
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Oakland 10, Colorado 9, 11 innings
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Falter 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 4-4) at Washington (Gore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3) at Colorado (Blach 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
