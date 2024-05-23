All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 34 17 .667 — Baltimore 29 18 .617 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 34 17 .667 — Baltimore 29 18 .617 3 Boston 26 24 .520 7½ Tampa Bay 25 26 .490 9 Toronto 22 26 .458 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 33 17 .660 — Kansas City 32 19 .627 1½ Minnesota 26 23 .531 6½ Detroit 23 26 .469 9½ Chicago 15 35 .300 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 27 23 .540 — Texas 24 26 .480 3 Houston 22 28 .440 5 Los Angeles 20 30 .400 7 Oakland 20 31 .392 7½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 36 14 .720 — Atlanta 28 18 .609 6 Washington 21 27 .438 14 New York 21 28 .429 14½ Miami 17 34 .333 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 28 21 .571 — Chicago 27 23 .540 1½ St. Louis 23 26 .469 5 Pittsburgh 23 27 .460 5½ Cincinnati 20 29 .408 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 19 .635 — San Diego 26 26 .500 7 Arizona 24 26 .480 8 San Francisco 24 26 .480 8 Colorado 16 32 .333 15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota 10, Washington 0

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 5, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 0

Kansas City 10, Detroit 3

Seattle 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Colorado 4

Baltimore at St. Louis, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

Kansas City 8, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 11, Texas 4

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 5-1), 12:35 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 0-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-4) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Cincinnati 2, San Diego 0

Minnesota 10, Washington 0

Philadelphia 5, Texas 2

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5

Pittsburgh 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Baltimore at St. Louis, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Miami 1, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 11, Texas 4

Atlanta 9, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 9, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 0

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Black 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 0-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 2-5) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-4) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 3:37 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.