All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|34
|17
|.667
|—
|Baltimore
|29
|18
|.617
|3
|Boston
|26
|24
|.520
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|25
|26
|.490
|9
|Toronto
|22
|26
|.458
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|Kansas City
|32
|19
|.627
|1½
|Minnesota
|26
|23
|.531
|6½
|Detroit
|23
|26
|.469
|9½
|Chicago
|15
|35
|.300
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|27
|23
|.540
|—
|Texas
|24
|26
|.480
|3
|Houston
|22
|28
|.440
|5
|Los Angeles
|20
|30
|.400
|7
|Oakland
|20
|31
|.392
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|36
|14
|.720
|—
|Atlanta
|28
|18
|.609
|6
|Washington
|21
|27
|.438
|14
|New York
|21
|28
|.429
|14½
|Miami
|17
|34
|.333
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Chicago
|27
|23
|.540
|1½
|St. Louis
|23
|26
|.469
|5
|Pittsburgh
|23
|27
|.460
|5½
|Cincinnati
|20
|29
|.408
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|19
|.635
|—
|San Diego
|26
|26
|.500
|7
|Arizona
|24
|26
|.480
|8
|San Francisco
|24
|26
|.480
|8
|Colorado
|16
|32
|.333
|15
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota 10, Washington 0
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 5, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 0
Kansas City 10, Detroit 3
Seattle 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Oakland 5, Colorado 4
Baltimore at St. Louis, sus.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Washington 2
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1
Kansas City 8, Detroit 3
Philadelphia 11, Texas 4
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3
Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Colorado 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 5-1), 12:35 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 0-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-4) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 3:37 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 1, Milwaukee 0
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 9, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 9, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 0
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Black 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 0-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 2-5) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-4) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 3:37 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
