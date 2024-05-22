All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|Baltimore
|29
|16
|.644
|1½
|Boston
|25
|24
|.510
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|25
|25
|.500
|8
|Toronto
|21
|26
|.447
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Kansas City
|31
|19
|.620
|1½
|Minnesota
|25
|23
|.521
|6½
|Detroit
|23
|25
|.479
|8½
|Chicago
|15
|34
|.306
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|27
|22
|.551
|—
|Texas
|24
|25
|.490
|3
|Houston
|22
|27
|.449
|5
|Oakland
|20
|30
|.400
|7½
|Los Angeles
|19
|30
|.388
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|35
|14
|.714
|—
|Atlanta
|27
|18
|.600
|6
|Washington
|21
|26
|.447
|13
|New York
|21
|27
|.438
|13½
|Miami
|16
|34
|.320
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|Chicago
|27
|22
|.551
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|23
|26
|.469
|5½
|St. Louis
|21
|26
|.447
|6½
|Cincinnati
|20
|28
|.417
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|San Diego
|25
|26
|.490
|8
|Arizona
|23
|26
|.469
|9
|San Francisco
|23
|26
|.469
|9
|Colorado
|15
|32
|.319
|16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Washington 12, Minnesota 3
Seattle 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Kansas City 8, Detroit 3
St. Louis 6, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 7
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota 10, Washington 0
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 5, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 0
Kansas City 10, Detroit 3
Seattle 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Oakland 5, Colorado 4
Baltimore at St. Louis, sus.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at St. Louis, sus., 1st game
Baltimore at St. Louis, sus., 2nd game
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0) at Washington (Irvin 2-4), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-4) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 2-0) at St. Louis (Gibson 3-2), 1:15 p.m., 3rd game
Detroit (Skubal 6-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-4) at Houston (Brown 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-2) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-2), 6:50 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-6), 7:07 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 1-2) at Oakland (Spence 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
San Diego 6, Atlanta 5, 1st game
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 3, San Diego 0, 2nd game
Washington 12, Minnesota 3
Miami 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, Baltimore 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Cincinnati 2, San Diego 0
Minnesota 10, Washington 0
Philadelphia 5, Texas 2
Milwaukee 7, Miami 5
Pittsburgh 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
Oakland 5, Colorado 4
Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Baltimore at St. Louis, sus.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at St. Louis, sus., 1st game
Baltimore at St. Louis, sus., 2nd game
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0) at Washington (Irvin 2-4), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-4) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 2-0) at St. Louis (Gibson 3-2), 1:15 p.m., 3rd game
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Miami (Luzardo 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (King 3-4) at Cincinnati (Martinez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Snell 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Jones 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-2) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 1-2) at Oakland (Spence 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.