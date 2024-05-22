All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 33 17 .660 — Baltimore 29 16 .644 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 33 17 .660 — Baltimore 29 16 .644 1½ Boston 25 24 .510 7½ Tampa Bay 25 25 .500 8 Toronto 21 26 .447 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 32 17 .653 — Kansas City 31 19 .620 1½ Minnesota 25 23 .521 6½ Detroit 23 25 .479 8½ Chicago 15 34 .306 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 27 22 .551 — Texas 24 25 .490 3 Houston 22 27 .449 5 Oakland 20 30 .400 7½ Los Angeles 19 30 .388 8

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 35 14 .714 — Atlanta 27 18 .600 6 Washington 21 26 .447 13 New York 21 27 .438 13½ Miami 16 34 .320 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 28 20 .583 — Chicago 27 22 .551 1½ Pittsburgh 23 26 .469 5½ St. Louis 21 26 .447 6½ Cincinnati 20 28 .417 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 18 .647 — San Diego 25 26 .490 8 Arizona 23 26 .469 9 San Francisco 23 26 .469 9 Colorado 15 32 .319 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Washington 12, Minnesota 3

Seattle 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City 8, Detroit 3

St. Louis 6, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 7

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota 10, Washington 0

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 5, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 0

Kansas City 10, Detroit 3

Seattle 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Colorado 4

Baltimore at St. Louis, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at St. Louis, sus., 1st game

Baltimore at St. Louis, sus., 2nd game

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0) at Washington (Irvin 2-4), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-4) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 2-0) at St. Louis (Gibson 3-2), 1:15 p.m., 3rd game

Detroit (Skubal 6-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-4) at Houston (Brown 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-2) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-2), 6:50 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-6), 7:07 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 1-2) at Oakland (Spence 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

San Diego 6, Atlanta 5, 1st game

Atlanta 3, San Diego 0, 2nd game

Miami 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, Baltimore 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, San Diego 0

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5

Pittsburgh 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Miami (Luzardo 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (King 3-4) at Cincinnati (Martinez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Jones 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-2) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

