All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 28 15 .651 — Baltimore 26 14 .650 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 28 15 .651 — Baltimore 26 14 .650 ½ Boston 22 20 .524 5½ Tampa Bay 21 22 .488 7 Toronto 19 22 .463 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 27 16 .628 — Kansas City 26 18 .591 1½ Minnesota 24 17 .585 2 Detroit 21 21 .500 5½ Chicago 13 30 .302 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 23 20 .535 — Texas 22 22 .500 1½ Oakland 19 25 .432 4½ Houston 17 25 .405 5½ Los Angeles 15 28 .349 8

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 30 13 .698 — Atlanta 26 13 .667 2 Washington 20 21 .488 9 New York 19 22 .463 10 Miami 12 32 .273 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 25 17 .595 — Chicago 24 19 .558 1½ Pittsburgh 19 24 .442 6½ Cincinnati 18 24 .429 7 St. Louis 18 24 .429 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 29 15 .659 — San Diego 22 23 .489 7½ Arizona 20 23 .465 8½ San Francisco 19 25 .432 10 Colorado 14 28 .333 14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Miami 5

Toronto 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3

Houston 9, Oakland 2

Cleveland 7, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Kansas City 2

St. Louis 10, L.A. Angels 5

Washington at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game

Miami 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Washington 0, 2nd game

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4, 12 innings

Cleveland 7, Texas 4

Houston 2, Oakland 1, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Seattle 2

St. Louis 7, L.A. Angels 6

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Baltimore (Irvin 4-1), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-6) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 3-0) at Seattle (Woo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 0-1) at Boston (Houck 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-2) at Minnesota (López 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Brooks 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 1-4), 9:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Miami 5

Atlanta 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 4

St. Louis 10, L.A. Angels 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 4, 10 innings

Arizona 6, Cincinnati 5

Washington at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game

Miami 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings

Atlanta 7, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Washington 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati 6, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 2

St. Louis 7, L.A. Angels 6

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 0-6) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-2) at Milwaukee (Gasser 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 2-4) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-3), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at San Diego (King 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-0) at Atlanta (Morton 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 1-4), 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 3-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.