All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Baltimore
|26
|14
|.650
|½
|Boston
|22
|20
|.524
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|21
|22
|.488
|7
|Toronto
|19
|22
|.463
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Kansas City
|26
|18
|.591
|1½
|Minnesota
|24
|17
|.585
|2
|Detroit
|21
|21
|.500
|5½
|Chicago
|13
|30
|.302
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|23
|20
|.535
|—
|Texas
|22
|22
|.500
|1½
|Oakland
|19
|25
|.432
|4½
|Houston
|17
|25
|.405
|5½
|Los Angeles
|15
|28
|.349
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|30
|13
|.698
|—
|Atlanta
|26
|13
|.667
|2
|Washington
|20
|21
|.488
|9
|New York
|19
|22
|.463
|10
|Miami
|12
|32
|.273
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Chicago
|24
|19
|.558
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|19
|24
|.442
|6½
|Cincinnati
|18
|24
|.429
|7
|St. Louis
|18
|24
|.429
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|San Diego
|22
|23
|.489
|7½
|Arizona
|20
|23
|.465
|8½
|San Francisco
|19
|25
|.432
|10
|Colorado
|14
|28
|.333
|14
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, Miami 5
Toronto 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3
Houston 9, Oakland 2
Cleveland 7, Texas 0
Seattle 6, Kansas City 2
St. Louis 10, L.A. Angels 5
Washington at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game
Miami 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Washington 0, 2nd game
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4, 12 innings
Cleveland 7, Texas 4
Houston 2, Oakland 1, 10 innings
Kansas City 4, Seattle 2
St. Louis 7, L.A. Angels 6
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Baltimore (Irvin 4-1), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 0-6) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 3-0) at Seattle (Woo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 0-1) at Boston (Houck 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-2) at Minnesota (López 4-2), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Brooks 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 1-4), 9:07 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, Miami 5
Atlanta 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6
Colorado 5, San Diego 4
St. Louis 10, L.A. Angels 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 4, 10 innings
Arizona 6, Cincinnati 5
Washington at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game
Miami 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings
Atlanta 7, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Washington 0, 2nd game
Cincinnati 6, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 2
St. Louis 7, L.A. Angels 6
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 0-6) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-2) at Milwaukee (Gasser 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 2-4) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-3), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at San Diego (King 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-0) at Atlanta (Morton 3-0), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 1-4), 9:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 3-4), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
