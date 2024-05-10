All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 24 12 .667 — New York 25 14 .641 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 24 12 .667 — New York 25 14 .641 ½ Boston 19 18 .514 5½ Tampa Bay 19 19 .500 6 Toronto 17 20 .459 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 24 14 .632 — Minnesota 22 15 .595 1½ Kansas City 23 16 .590 1½ Detroit 19 18 .514 4½ Chicago 10 28 .263 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 22 17 .564 — Seattle 20 18 .526 1½ Oakland 18 21 .462 4 Los Angeles 14 24 .368 7½ Houston 13 24 .351 8

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 26 12 .684 — Atlanta 22 12 .647 2 New York 18 18 .500 7 Washington 18 18 .500 7 Miami 10 29 .256 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 22 15 .595 — Chicago 22 16 .579 ½ Pittsburgh 17 21 .447 5½ Cincinnati 16 21 .432 6 St. Louis 15 22 .405 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 26 13 .667 — San Diego 20 20 .500 6½ Arizona 18 20 .474 7½ San Francisco 17 22 .436 9 Colorado 9 28 .243 16

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, Pittsburgh 4

Cleveland 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 3

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

Oakland 9, Texas 4, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 9, Houston 4

Atlanta 5, Boston 0

Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

Baltimore 7, Washington 6, 12 innings

Texas 12, Oakland 11, 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 11, Seattle 1

Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 2

Kansas City 10, L.A. Angels 4

Friday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 1-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 0-0), 6:50 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 1-2) at Baltimore (Irvin 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-3) at Boston (Houck 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 3-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 1-4), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 3-1) at Seattle (Woo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Arizona at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, Pittsburgh 4

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 3

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

San Diego 3, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1

Arizona 4, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 5, Boston 0

Baltimore 7, Washington 6, 12 innings

San Francisco 8, Colorado 6

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 9, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 1

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 1-2) at Baltimore (Irvin 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 6-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-3) at Boston (Houck 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 1-0) at Milwaukee (Gasser 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-1) at San Diego (King 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 1-4) at San Francisco (Webb 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.