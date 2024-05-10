All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|New York
|25
|14
|.641
|½
|Boston
|19
|18
|.514
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|19
|19
|.500
|6
|Toronto
|17
|20
|.459
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Minnesota
|22
|15
|.595
|1½
|Kansas City
|23
|16
|.590
|1½
|Detroit
|19
|18
|.514
|4½
|Chicago
|10
|28
|.263
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|Seattle
|20
|18
|.526
|1½
|Oakland
|18
|21
|.462
|4
|Los Angeles
|14
|24
|.368
|7½
|Houston
|13
|24
|.351
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Atlanta
|22
|12
|.647
|2
|New York
|18
|18
|.500
|7
|Washington
|18
|18
|.500
|7
|Miami
|10
|29
|.256
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Chicago
|22
|16
|.579
|½
|Pittsburgh
|17
|21
|.447
|5½
|Cincinnati
|16
|21
|.432
|6
|St. Louis
|15
|22
|.405
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|San Diego
|20
|20
|.500
|6½
|Arizona
|18
|20
|.474
|7½
|San Francisco
|17
|22
|.436
|9
|Colorado
|9
|28
|.243
|16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, Pittsburgh 4
Cleveland 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 3
Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4
Oakland 9, Texas 4, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Yankees 9, Houston 4
Atlanta 5, Boston 0
Minnesota 6, Seattle 3
Baltimore 7, Washington 6, 12 innings
Texas 12, Oakland 11, 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 11, Seattle 1
Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 2
Kansas City 10, L.A. Angels 4
Friday’s Games
Houston (Valdez 1-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 0-0), 6:50 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 1-2) at Baltimore (Irvin 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 1-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-3) at Boston (Houck 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 2-4), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 3-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 1-4), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 3-1) at Seattle (Woo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Arizona at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, Pittsburgh 4
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 3
Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4
San Diego 3, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1
Arizona 4, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 5, Boston 0
Baltimore 7, Washington 6, 12 innings
San Francisco 8, Colorado 6
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 9, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 1
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 1-2) at Baltimore (Irvin 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 6-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-3) at Boston (Houck 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 1-0) at Milwaukee (Gasser 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-1) at San Diego (King 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 1-4) at San Francisco (Webb 3-3), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
