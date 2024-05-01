All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|New York
|19
|12
|.613
|1
|Boston
|17
|13
|.567
|2½
|Toronto
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|Tampa Bay
|14
|17
|.452
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Kansas City
|18
|13
|.581
|2
|Detroit
|17
|13
|.567
|2½
|Minnesota
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|Chicago
|6
|24
|.200
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Texas
|16
|14
|.533
|1
|Oakland
|14
|17
|.452
|3½
|Los Angeles
|11
|19
|.367
|6
|Houston
|10
|19
|.345
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|Philadelphia
|20
|11
|.645
|½
|New York
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|Washington
|14
|15
|.483
|5½
|Miami
|7
|24
|.226
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Chicago
|18
|12
|.600
|½
|Cincinnati
|16
|14
|.533
|2½
|St. Louis
|14
|16
|.467
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|17
|.452
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|San Francisco
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|San Diego
|15
|18
|.455
|4½
|Arizona
|14
|17
|.452
|4½
|Colorado
|7
|22
|.241
|10½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5
Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 1
Seattle 2, Atlanta 1
L.A. Angels 6, Philadelphia 5
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Detroit 1, 1st game
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 4, Toronto 1
Detroit 11, St. Louis 6, 2nd game
Boston 4, San Francisco 0
Texas 7, Washington 1
Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Atlanta 2
Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 5
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 2-3) at Detroit (Maeda 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 4-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 2-4), 3:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 3-1) at Seattle (Hancock 3-2), 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Priester 0-1) at Oakland (Stripling 0-5), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1) at Baltimore (Burnes 3-0), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-4), 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 2-0) at Texas (Heaney 0-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2) at Houston (Verlander 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Washington 7, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0
Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 5, San Diego 2
Seattle 2, Atlanta 1
L.A. Angels 6, Philadelphia 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Detroit 1, 1st game
Miami 7, Colorado 6, 10 innings
Detroit 11, St. Louis 6, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Boston 4, San Francisco 0
Texas 7, Washington 1
Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2
Seattle 3, Atlanta 2
Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 2
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 5
Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 2-3) at Detroit (Maeda 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 3-1) at Seattle (Hancock 3-2), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Priester 0-1) at Oakland (Stripling 0-5), 3:37 p.m.
Colorado (Hudson 0-4) at Miami (Muñoz 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-4), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 2-0) at Texas (Heaney 0-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
