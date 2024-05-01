Live Radio
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 2:31 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 19 10 .655
New York 19 12 .613 1
Boston 17 13 .567
Toronto 15 16 .484 5
Tampa Bay 14 17 .452 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 19 10 .655
Kansas City 18 13 .581 2
Detroit 17 13 .567
Minnesota 16 13 .552 3
Chicago 6 24 .200 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 17 13 .567
Texas 16 14 .533 1
Oakland 14 17 .452
Los Angeles 11 19 .367 6
Houston 10 19 .345

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 19 9 .679
Philadelphia 20 11 .645 ½
New York 15 14 .517
Washington 14 15 .483
Miami 7 24 .226 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 18 11 .621
Chicago 18 12 .600 ½
Cincinnati 16 14 .533
St. Louis 14 16 .467
Pittsburgh 14 17 .452 5

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 13 .594
San Francisco 14 16 .467 4
San Diego 15 18 .455
Arizona 14 17 .452
Colorado 7 22 .241 10½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 2, Atlanta 1

L.A. Angels 6, Philadelphia 5

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Detroit 1, 1st game

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 4, Toronto 1

Detroit 11, St. Louis 6, 2nd game

Boston 4, San Francisco 0

Texas 7, Washington 1

Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Atlanta 2

Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 2-3) at Detroit (Maeda 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 4-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 2-4), 3:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 3-1) at Seattle (Hancock 3-2), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 0-1) at Oakland (Stripling 0-5), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1) at Baltimore (Burnes 3-0), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-4), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-0) at Texas (Heaney 0-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2) at Houston (Verlander 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 5, San Diego 2

Seattle 2, Atlanta 1

L.A. Angels 6, Philadelphia 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Detroit 1, 1st game

Miami 7, Colorado 6, 10 innings

Detroit 11, St. Louis 6, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Boston 4, San Francisco 0

Texas 7, Washington 1

Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2

Seattle 3, Atlanta 2

Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 5

Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 2-3) at Detroit (Maeda 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 3-1) at Seattle (Hancock 3-2), 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 0-1) at Oakland (Stripling 0-5), 3:37 p.m.

Colorado (Hudson 0-4) at Miami (Muñoz 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-4), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-0) at Texas (Heaney 0-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Sports
