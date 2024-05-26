Barry, Lim homer in late power display and Stanford heads to WCWS with 8-0 win over LSU

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kaitlyn Lim’s walkoff home run leading off the sixth inning after Stanford scored seven in the…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kaitlyn Lim’s walkoff home run leading off the sixth inning after Stanford scored seven in the fifth sent the Cardinal to the WCWS with an 8-0 win over LSU in the Stanford Super Regional on Sunday night.

After the ninth-seeded Tigers (44-17) romped 11-1 in the opener and NiJaree Canady threw a two-hitter in Stanford’s 3-0 win in on Saturday, the teams were locked in a tense pitching dual heading into the fifth inning.

River Mahler tripled to open the bottom of the fifth for Stanford (47-15) and scored on a fielder’s choice. Ava Gall, Aly Kaneshiro and Caelan Koch had run-scoring singles. When Raelin Chaffin relieved Sydney Berzon (20-9) for LSU, Jade Berry drove her first pitch over the center field fence for a three-run home run.

Eight of Stanford’s 12 hits came in the inning. It was Berry’s seventh home run and Lim’s walkoff was her fourth home run.

Canady (23-5) gave up three hits to lead Stanford to its third WCWS, the first in 20 years. She allowed 10 hits in four innings in the first game beating and five hits in 13 innings the last two games.

