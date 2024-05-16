2024 NFL Team Schedules

All Times Eastern AMERICAN CONFERENCE Baltimore Ravens Sept. 5 at Kansas City (Thu), 8:20 p.m. (NBC) Sept. 15 Las Vegas,…

All Times Eastern AMERICAN CONFERENCE Baltimore Ravens

Sept. 5 at Kansas City (Thu), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 15 Las Vegas, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 6 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Tampa Bay (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 27 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 7 Cincinnati (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)

Nov. 17 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 at Los Angeles Chargers (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 1 Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 BYE

Dec. 15 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 21 Pittsburgh (Sat), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 25 at Houston (Wed), 4:30 p.m. (Netflix)

Jan. 4/5 Cleveland, TBD

Buffalo Bills

Sept. 8 Arizona, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 12 at Miami (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)

Sept. 23 Jacksonville (Mon), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 29 at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 6 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 at New York Jets (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 20 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 BYE

Dec. 1 San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 at Detroit, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 4/5 at New England, TBD

Cincinnati Bengals

Sept. 8 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 Washington (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ABC)

Sept. 29 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 20 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 Las Vegas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 7 at Baltimore (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)

Nov. 17 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 BYE

Dec. 1 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Dallas (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Dec. 15 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 19 Cleveland (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)

Dec. 28/29 Denver, TBD

Jan. 4/5 at Pittsburgh, TBD

Cleveland Browns

Sept. 8 Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 BYE

Nov. 17 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 21 Pittsburgh (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)

Dec. 2 at Denver (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 8 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 at Cincinnati (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)

Dec. 29 Miami, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Jan. 4/5 at Baltimore, TBD

Denver Broncos

Sept. 8 at Seattle, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 Pittsburgh, 2:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Tampa Bay, 11 a.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 at New York Jets, 11 a.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 Las Vegas, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 Los Angeles Chargers, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 at New Orleans (Thu), 6:15 p.m. (PV)

Oct. 27 Carolina, 2:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Baltimore, 11 a.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 at Kansas City, 11 a.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 Atlanta, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 at Las Vegas, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 Cleveland (Mon), 6:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 8 BYE

Dec. 15 Indianapolis, 2:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 at Los Angeles Chargers, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 28/29 at Cincinnati, TBD

Jan. 4/5 Kansas City, TBD

Houston Texans

Sept. 8 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 Chicago, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 22 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 31 at New York Jets (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)

Nov. 10 Detroit, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 18 at Dallas (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 24 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 BYE

Dec. 15 Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 21 at Kansas City (Sat), 1 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 25 Baltimore (Wed), 4:30 p.m. (Netflix)

Jan. 4/5 at Tennessee, TBD

Indianapolis Colts

Sept. 8 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 24 Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 BYE

Dec. 15 at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 28/29 at New York Giants, TBD

Jan. 4/5 Jacksonville, TBD

Jacksonville Jaguars

Sept. 8 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Buffalo (Mon), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 29 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 vs Chicago (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Oct. 20 New England (Wembley), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Oct. 27 Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 10 Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 BYE

Dec. 1 Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 4/5 at Indianapolis, TBD

Kansas City Chiefs

Sept. 5 Baltimore (Thu), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 15 Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 29 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 New Orleans (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 14 BYE

Oct. 20 at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 Tampa Bay (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 10 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 29 Las Vegas (Fri), 3 p.m. (PV)

Dec. 8 Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 15 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 21 Houston (Sat), 1 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 25 at Pittsburgh (Wed), 1 p.m. (Netflix)

Jan. 4/5 at Denver, TBD

Las Vegas Raiders

Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 Carolina, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 BYE

Nov. 17 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 29 at Kansas City (Fri), 3 p.m. (PV)

Dec. 8 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 Atlanta (Mon), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 4/5 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (TBD)

L.A. Chargers

Sept. 8 Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 BYE

Oct. 13 at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Arizona (Mon), 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Oct. 27 New Orleans, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 Tennessee, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 Baltimore (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 1 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 15 Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 Denver, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 28/29 at New England, TBD

Jan. 4/5 at Las Vegas, TBD

Miami Dolphins

Sept. 8 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 12 Buffalo (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)

Sept. 22 at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 Tennessee (Mon), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 6 at New England, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 BYE

Oct. 20 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 Arizona, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 at Los Angeles Rams (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 17 Las Vegas, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 28 at Green Bay (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 8 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Jan. 4/5 at New York Jets, TBD

New England Patriots

Sept. 8 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 Seattle, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 19 at New York Jets (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)

Sept. 29 at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 at Jacksonville (Wembley), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Oct. 27 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 BYE

Dec. 15 at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 28/29 Los Angeles Chargers, TBD

Jan. 4/5 Buffalo, TBD

N.Y. Jets

Sept. 9 at San Francisco (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Sept. 15 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 New England (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)

Sept. 29 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 vs Minnesota (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Oct. 14 Buffalo (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 20 at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 27 at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 31 Houston (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)

Nov. 10 at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 24 BYE

Dec. 1 Seattle, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 4/5 Miami, TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers

Sept. 8 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 13 at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 28 New York Giants (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Nov. 3 BYE

Nov. 10 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 at Cleveland (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)

Dec. 1 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 21 at Baltimore (Sat), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 25 Kansas City (Wed), 1 p.m. (Netflix)

Jan. 4/5 Cincinnati, TBD

Tennessee Titans

Sept. 8 at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 at Miami (Mon), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 6 BYE

Oct. 13 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 New England, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 4/5 Houston, 1 p.m. (TBD)

