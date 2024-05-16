2024 NFL Team Schedules

|All Times Eastern
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Baltimore Ravens
Sept. 5 at Kansas City (Thu), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 15 Las Vegas, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 22 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 29 Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 6 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 13 Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 21 at Tampa Bay (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 27 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 3 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 7 Cincinnati (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)
Nov. 17 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 25 at Los Angeles Chargers (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 1 Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 8 BYE
Dec. 15 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 21 Pittsburgh (Sat), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 25 at Houston (Wed), 4:30 p.m. (Netflix)
Jan. 4/5 Cleveland, TBD
|Buffalo Bills
Sept. 8 Arizona, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 12 at Miami (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)
Sept. 23 Jacksonville (Mon), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 29 at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 6 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 14 at New York Jets (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 20 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 27 at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 3 Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 10 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 17 Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 24 BYE
Dec. 1 San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 15 at Detroit, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 22 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 29 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jan. 4/5 at New England, TBD
|Cincinnati Bengals
Sept. 8 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 15 at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 23 Washington (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ABC)
Sept. 29 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 6 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 13 at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 20 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 27 Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 3 Las Vegas, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 7 at Baltimore (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)
Nov. 17 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 24 BYE
Dec. 1 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 at Dallas (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Dec. 15 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 19 Cleveland (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)
Dec. 28/29 Denver, TBD
Jan. 4/5 at Pittsburgh, TBD
|Cleveland Browns
Sept. 8 Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 15 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 22 New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 29 at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 6 at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 13 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 20 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 27 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 3 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 10 BYE
Nov. 17 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 21 Pittsburgh (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)
Dec. 2 at Denver (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 8 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 15 Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 19 at Cincinnati (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)
Dec. 29 Miami, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Jan. 4/5 at Baltimore, TBD
|Denver Broncos
Sept. 8 at Seattle, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 15 Pittsburgh, 2:25 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 22 at Tampa Bay, 11 a.m. (FOX)
Sept. 29 at New York Jets, 11 a.m. (CBS)
Oct. 6 Las Vegas, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 13 Los Angeles Chargers, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 17 at New Orleans (Thu), 6:15 p.m. (PV)
Oct. 27 Carolina, 2:25 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 3 at Baltimore, 11 a.m. (CBS)
Nov. 10 at Kansas City, 11 a.m. (CBS)
Nov. 17 Atlanta, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 24 at Las Vegas, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 Cleveland (Mon), 6:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 8 BYE
Dec. 15 Indianapolis, 2:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 22 at Los Angeles Chargers, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 28/29 at Cincinnati, TBD
Jan. 4/5 Kansas City, TBD
|Houston Texans
Sept. 8 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 15 Chicago, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 22 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 29 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 6 Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 13 at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 20 at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 27 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 31 at New York Jets (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)
Nov. 10 Detroit, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 18 at Dallas (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 24 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 1 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 8 BYE
Dec. 15 Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 21 at Kansas City (Sat), 1 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 25 Baltimore (Wed), 4:30 p.m. (Netflix)
Jan. 4/5 at Tennessee, TBD
|Indianapolis Colts
Sept. 8 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 15 at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 22 Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 29 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 6 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 13 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 20 Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 27 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 3 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 10 Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 17 at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 24 Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 1 at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 8 BYE
Dec. 15 at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 22 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 28/29 at New York Giants, TBD
Jan. 4/5 Jacksonville, TBD
|Jacksonville Jaguars
Sept. 8 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 15 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 23 at Buffalo (Mon), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 29 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 6 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 13 vs Chicago (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)
Oct. 20 New England (Wembley), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)
Oct. 27 Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 3 at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 10 Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 17 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 24 BYE
Dec. 1 Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 8 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 15 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 22 at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 29 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jan. 4/5 at Indianapolis, TBD
|Kansas City Chiefs
Sept. 5 Baltimore (Thu), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 15 Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 22 at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 29 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 7 New Orleans (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 14 BYE
Oct. 20 at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 27 at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 4 Tampa Bay (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 10 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 17 at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 24 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 29 Las Vegas (Fri), 3 p.m. (PV)
Dec. 8 Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 15 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 21 Houston (Sat), 1 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 25 at Pittsburgh (Wed), 1 p.m. (Netflix)
Jan. 4/5 at Denver, TBD
|Las Vegas Raiders
Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 15 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 22 Carolina, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 29 Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 6 at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 13 Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 20 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 27 Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 3 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 10 BYE
Nov. 17 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 24 Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 29 at Kansas City (Fri), 3 p.m. (PV)
Dec. 8 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 16 Atlanta (Mon), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 29 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jan. 4/5 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (TBD)
|L.A. Chargers
Sept. 8 Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 15 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 22 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 29 Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 6 BYE
Oct. 13 at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 21 at Arizona (Mon), 9 p.m. (ESPN+)
Oct. 27 New Orleans, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 3 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 10 Tennessee, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 17 Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 25 Baltimore (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 1 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 8 at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 15 Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 22 Denver, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 28/29 at New England, TBD
Jan. 4/5 at Las Vegas, TBD
|Miami Dolphins
Sept. 8 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 12 Buffalo (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)
Sept. 22 at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 30 Tennessee (Mon), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 6 at New England, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 13 BYE
Oct. 20 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 27 Arizona, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 3 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 11 at Los Angeles Rams (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 17 Las Vegas, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 24 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 28 at Green Bay (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 8 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 15 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 22 San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 29 at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Jan. 4/5 at New York Jets, TBD
|New England Patriots
Sept. 8 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 15 Seattle, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 19 at New York Jets (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)
Sept. 29 at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 6 Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 13 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 20 at Jacksonville (Wembley), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)
Oct. 27 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 3 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 10 at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 17 Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 24 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 1 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 8 BYE
Dec. 15 at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 22 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 28/29 Los Angeles Chargers, TBD
Jan. 4/5 Buffalo, TBD
|N.Y. Jets
Sept. 9 at San Francisco (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Sept. 15 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 19 New England (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)
Sept. 29 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 6 vs Minnesota (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)
Oct. 14 Buffalo (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 20 at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 27 at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 31 Houston (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)
Nov. 10 at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 17 Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 24 BYE
Dec. 1 Seattle, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 8 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 15 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 22 Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 29 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jan. 4/5 Miami, TBD
|Pittsburgh Steelers
Sept. 8 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 15 at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 22 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 29 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 6 Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 13 at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 20 New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 28 New York Giants (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Nov. 3 BYE
Nov. 10 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 17 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 21 at Cleveland (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (PV)
Dec. 1 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 8 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 15 at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 21 at Baltimore (Sat), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 25 Kansas City (Wed), 1 p.m. (Netflix)
Jan. 4/5 Cincinnati, TBD
|Tennessee Titans
Sept. 8 at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 15 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 22 Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30 at Miami (Mon), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 6 BYE
Oct. 13 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 20 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 27 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 3 New England, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 17 Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 24 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 1 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 8 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 15 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 22 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 29 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jan. 4/5 Houston, 1 p.m. (TBD)
MORE
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.