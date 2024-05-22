2024 All-NBA Teams

(Voting on a 5-3-1 basis by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
|First Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC
|99
|–
|–
|495
|C Nikola Jokic, Den
|99
|–
|–
|495
|G Luka Doncic, Dal
|98
|1
|–
|493
|F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil
|88
|11
|–
|473
|F Jayson Tatum, Bos
|65
|34
|–
|427
|Second Team
|G Jalen Brunson, Bos
|37
|61
|–
|368
|G Anthony Edwards, Minn
|3
|87
|9
|285
|F Kevin Durant, Phx
|2
|85
|9
|274
|F Kawhi Leonard, LAC
|1
|72
|21
|242
|C Anthony Davis, LAL
|1
|65
|30
|230
|Third Team
|F LeBron James, LAL
|1
|32
|63
|164
|G Stephen Curry, GS
|–
|13
|78
|117
|F Domantas Sabonis, Sac
|1
|16
|51
|104
|G Tyrese Haliburton, Ind
|–
|2
|69
|75
|G Devon Booker, Phx
|–
|7
|49
|70
|Others receiving votes
Guards: Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 16; De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento 9.
Forwards: Jaylen Brown, Boston 50; Paul George, LA Clippers 16; Rudy Gobert, Minnesota 12; Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio 11; Zion Williamson, New Orleans 11; Paolo Banchero, Orlando 10; Bam Adebayo, Miami 7; DeMar DeRozan, Chicago.
