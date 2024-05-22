Live Radio
2024 All-NBA Teams

The Associated Press

May 22, 2024, 8:48 PM

(Voting on a 5-3-1 basis by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)

First Team
1st 2nd 3rd Total
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC 99 495
C Nikola Jokic, Den 99 495
G Luka Doncic, Dal 98 1 493
F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil 88 11 473
F Jayson Tatum, Bos 65 34 427
Second Team
G Jalen Brunson, Bos 37 61 368
G Anthony Edwards, Minn 3 87 9 285
F Kevin Durant, Phx 2 85 9 274
F Kawhi Leonard, LAC 1 72 21 242
C Anthony Davis, LAL 1 65 30 230
Third Team
F LeBron James, LAL 1 32 63 164
G Stephen Curry, GS 13 78 117
F Domantas Sabonis, Sac 1 16 51 104
G Tyrese Haliburton, Ind 2 69 75
G Devon Booker, Phx 7 49 70
Others receiving votes

Guards: Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 16; De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento 9.

Forwards: Jaylen Brown, Boston 50; Paul George, LA Clippers 16; Rudy Gobert, Minnesota 12; Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio 11; Zion Williamson, New Orleans 11; Paolo Banchero, Orlando 10; Bam Adebayo, Miami 7; DeMar DeRozan, Chicago.

