2023 Final Baseball Payrolls

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2023 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

N.Y. Mets $319,533,995 N.Y. Yankees 283,769,980 San Diego 257,201,438 Philadelphia 249,224,162 L.A. Dodgers 241,318,147 Texas 241,138,664 L.A. Angels 230,450,201 Toronto 217,771,850 Houston 212,152,828 Boston 203,096,349 Atlanta 201,457,158 San Francisco 199,846,286 Chicago Cubs 195,546,627 Chicago White Sox 178,557,920 St. Louis 173,076,856 Minnesota 166,950,772 Colorado 161,308,532 Seattle 136,588,413 Milwaukee 133,626,152 Arizona 128,891,972 Detroit 125,411,146 Washington 110,743,794 Miami 109,452,470 Kansas City 100,299,784 Cleveland 96,142,370 Cincinnati 93,330,389 Tampa Bay 83,828,478 Baltimore 79,264,089 Pittsburgh 72,518,237 Oakland 62,678,156 Total 5,065,177,215

