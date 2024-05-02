2023 Final Baseball Payrolls

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2023 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.
|N.Y. Mets
|$319,533,995
|N.Y. Yankees
|283,769,980
|San Diego
|257,201,438
|Philadelphia
|249,224,162
|L.A. Dodgers
|241,318,147
|Texas
|241,138,664
|L.A. Angels
|230,450,201
|Toronto
|217,771,850
|Houston
|212,152,828
|Boston
|203,096,349
|Atlanta
|201,457,158
|San Francisco
|199,846,286
|Chicago Cubs
|195,546,627
|Chicago White Sox
|178,557,920
|St. Louis
|173,076,856
|Minnesota
|166,950,772
|Colorado
|161,308,532
|Seattle
|136,588,413
|Milwaukee
|133,626,152
|Arizona
|128,891,972
|Detroit
|125,411,146
|Washington
|110,743,794
|Miami
|109,452,470
|Kansas City
|100,299,784
|Cleveland
|96,142,370
|Cincinnati
|93,330,389
|Tampa Bay
|83,828,478
|Baltimore
|79,264,089
|Pittsburgh
|72,518,237
|Oakland
|62,678,156
|Total
|5,065,177,215
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.