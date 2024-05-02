Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Sports » 2023 Final Baseball Payrolls

2023 Final Baseball Payrolls

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 10:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2023 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

N.Y. Mets $319,533,995
N.Y. Yankees 283,769,980
San Diego 257,201,438
Philadelphia 249,224,162
L.A. Dodgers 241,318,147
Texas 241,138,664
L.A. Angels 230,450,201
Toronto 217,771,850
Houston 212,152,828
Boston 203,096,349
Atlanta 201,457,158
San Francisco 199,846,286
Chicago Cubs 195,546,627
Chicago White Sox 178,557,920
St. Louis 173,076,856
Minnesota 166,950,772
Colorado 161,308,532
Seattle 136,588,413
Milwaukee 133,626,152
Arizona 128,891,972
Detroit 125,411,146
Washington 110,743,794
Miami 109,452,470
Kansas City 100,299,784
Cleveland 96,142,370
Cincinnati 93,330,389
Tampa Bay 83,828,478
Baltimore 79,264,089
Pittsburgh 72,518,237
Oakland 62,678,156
Total 5,065,177,215

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up